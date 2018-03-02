Quenton Nelson: Tweaks hamstring at combine

Nelson tweaked his hamstring Friday at the NFL Combine and is unavailable to run the 40-yard dash, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

This injury doesn't appear to be anything significant and shouldn't affect Nelson's draft stock. He still has the opportunity to run at Notre Dame's pro day March 22 if he so chooses.

