Quin Blanding: Cut by Panthers By RotoWire Staff Sep 5, 2020 at 1:58 pm ET1 min read The Panthers cut Blanding on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.Blanding is still looking for an opportunity to make his NFL debut. He previously spent time with Washington in 2018.