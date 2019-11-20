Quincy Adeboyejo: Secures practice-squad role
Adeboyejo signed with the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Adeboyejo has played in just one game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. All three Patriots' starting wide receivers are on the injury report, so Adeboyejo could be elevated to the active roster if their respective healths don't turn around.
