The Jets released Enunwa (neck) on Monday, Eric Allen and Randy Lange of the team's official site report.

The 28-year-old wideout had previously been placed on the reserve/PUP list in May due to the career-threatening neck injury he suffered early in 2019. The Jets weren't counting on him to contribute at any point in 2020, so his release comes as little surprise. Enunwa, who logged 119 receptions for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns over 41 career games with the Jets, will presumably look to gain full medical clearance from the injury and attempt to find work with another team ahead of the 2021 season.