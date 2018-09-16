Quincy Redmon: Waived from IR
Redmon (undisclosed) was waived from Miami's injured reserve with an injury settlement, according the NFL's official transaction log.
Redmon's injury remains unclear but his injury settlement frees him up to sign with another team, assuming he clears waivers and can pass a physical.
