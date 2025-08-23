The Falcons waived Skinner on Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Skinner signed with the Falcons in late April as an undrafted free agent. He entered training camp looking to earn a depth spot on the 53-man roster but didn't produce enough offense, finishing with three catches (on five targets) for 29 yards. Assuming he clears waivers, Skinner will explore his next options and look to catch on with a team in need of pass-catching depth.