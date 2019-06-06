Quindarius Thagard: Let go by Buffalo

Thagard was released by the Bills on Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

The defensive tackle notched 64 tackles, four sacks and one defended pass across two seasons at UAB. Thagard was released in order to make room for fellow defensive lineman Leterrius Walton on the roster.

Our Latest Stories