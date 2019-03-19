Quinnen Williams: Aiming for OTAs

Williams is recovering from finger surgery and hopes to be ready for OTAs in May, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams cemented his status as a top-five pick when he ran a 4.83 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, registering the fastest time for a 300-pounder since 2012. Coming off a sophomore season with 71 tackles (45 solo) and eight sacks in 15 games, the 21-year-old defensive tackle should be healthy long before training camp even if he's limited during OTAs. Williams isn't working out at Alabama's pro day, having already proved his first-rate athleticism prior to undergoing finger surgery.