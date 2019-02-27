Quinnen Williams: Nursing finger injury

Williams won't participate in the bench press this week due to a finger injury he suffered at Alabama in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The severity and specific nature of Williams' issue aren't clear, but it doesn't sound like this will be a significant issue for the blue-chip prospect in the long run anyway. After all, finger injuries aren't as significant for defensive lineman than they are for positions that need to catch or otherwise handle the football. The word is that Williams will undergo surgery after the upcoming Scouting Combine to make sure he's back to full health in time for the draft.