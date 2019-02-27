Quinnen Williams: Nursing finger injury
Williams won't participate in the bench press this week due to a finger injury he suffered at Alabama in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The severity and specific nature of Williams' issue aren't clear, but it doesn't sound like this will be a significant issue for the blue-chip prospect in the long run anyway. After all, finger injuries aren't as significant for defensive lineman than they are for positions that need to catch or otherwise handle the football. The word is that Williams will undergo surgery after the upcoming Scouting Combine to make sure he's back to full health in time for the draft.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?