Quinnen Williams: Officially declares for draft

Williams has officially entered his name into the 2019 NFL draft, Michael Casagrande of AL.com reports.

One of the least surprising decisions, Williams -- a near consensus top-5 pick -- will take his talents to the next level. the 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle racked up 71 tackles (45 solo) and eight sacks during his redshirt sophomore season. Williams possesses an arsenal of elite rush moves that will make him a weapon on the interior at the next level.