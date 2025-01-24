Judkins will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Judkins, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman with Mississippi, has been a prospect that some NFL teams have surely kept their eyes on for years. The 6-foot 219-pound back, who just wrapped up National Championship winning season with the Buckeyes, closed out his three-year collegiate career with 4,227 total yards and 50 total touchdowns on 798 career touches. Judkins, who projects as a possible three-down back at the professional level, is expected to be a Day one or two selection in a 2025 NFL Draft class that is loaded with running back talent.