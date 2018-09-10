Quinten Rollins: Agrees on injury settlement
Green Bay and Rollins (hamstring) reached an injury settlement Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rollins initially suffered a hamstring injury in the Packers' preseason finale, and was ultimately waived/injured. The 2015 second-rounder is now free to play elsewhere in the league this season, provided he can get healthy.
