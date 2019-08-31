Rollins was cut by the 49ers on Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Rollins hasn't played since he was with the Packers in 2017. The 2015 second-round pick is little more than a depth secondary and special teams option for teams at this point.

