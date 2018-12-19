Quinten Rollins: Waived by Arizona
Rollins was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.
Rollins was initially signed by the Cardinals on Nov. 27, but did not appear in a single game during his tenure with the team. The former 2015 second-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers, and will then be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Cardinals' Quinten Rollins: Joins Cardinals•
-
Quinten Rollins: Agrees on injury settlement•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Planted on IR•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Continuing work as returner•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Seeing reps at slot corner and safety•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...