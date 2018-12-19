Rollins was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Rollins was initially signed by the Cardinals on Nov. 27, but did not appear in a single game during his tenure with the team. The former 2015 second-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers, and will then be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories