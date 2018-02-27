Quintin Demps: Let go by Chicago
The Bears released Demps on Monday.
The Bears' decision to cut Demps and fellow veteran Pernell McPhee (shoulder) freed up more than $10 million in cap space for 2018. The 32-year-old safety was limited to just three appearances with the Bears last season due to a broken left arm, prompting Chicago to move on from Demps just one offseason after inking him to a three-year, $13.5 million contract. Barring any major additions to the secondary in free agency or the draft, Chicago should enter the upcoming campaign with Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson as its starting safeties.
