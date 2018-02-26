Quintin Demps: Let go by Chicago
Demps (arm) was released by the Bears on Monday.
Demps spent nearly all of last season on injured reserve after suffering a broken arm in the Week 3 win over the Steelers. It's unclear at this point exactly where Demps is in the recovery process, as he was still dealing with nerve issues at the time he would have been eligible to return. Demps recorded 12 total tackles in three weeks last season.
More News
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....