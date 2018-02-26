Demps (arm) was released by the Bears on Monday.

Demps spent nearly all of last season on injured reserve after suffering a broken arm in the Week 3 win over the Steelers. It's unclear at this point exactly where Demps is in the recovery process, as he was still dealing with nerve issues at the time he would have been eligible to return. Demps recorded 12 total tackles in three weeks last season.

