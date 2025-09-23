Morris reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Morris played exclusively on special teams for a second consecutive week, logging 16 snaps without showing up on the box score otherwise. Morris is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad once more; after that, the Jaguars would be required to sign the 26-year-old tight end to the active roster in order for him to continue to play with the team.