Quinton Flowers: Parts ways with Cincinnati
Flowers was waived by the Bengals on Saturday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Flowers reportedly isn't a candidate for Cincinnati's practice squad. A former college quarterback at USF, Brown is look for a shot elsewhere in the league as he works to transition to running back.
