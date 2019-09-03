Flowers signed with Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

After being cut by Cincinnati on Saturday, Flowers reportedly wasn't a candidate for their practice squad. The 23-year-old originally played quarterback at USF and now will look to continue developing as a running back on the Colts' practice squad.

