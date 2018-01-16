Quinton Flowers: Spotted working on punt returns

Flowers was seen working on returning punts during an East-West Shrine Game practice Tuesday, Justin Granit of 10 News WTSP reports.

The former South Florida Bull was a great college quarterback, but after reportedly measuring in at just over 5-foot-10 on Monday, it seems a position change could be in the realm of possibility. Flowers certainly has the athleticism to make a position change at the next level after rushing for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons; however, it remains to be seen whether he's fully willing to move away from playing quarterback. He'll be one of the more interesting players to monitor throughout the week at the East-West Shrine Game.