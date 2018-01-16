Quinton Flowers: Spotted working on punt returns
Flowers was seen working on returning punts during an East-West Shrine Game practice Tuesday, Justin Granit of 10 News WTSP reports.
The former South Florida Bull was a great college quarterback, but after reportedly measuring in at just over 5-foot-10 on Monday, it seems a position change could be in the realm of possibility. Flowers certainly has the athleticism to make a position change at the next level after rushing for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons; however, it remains to be seen whether he's fully willing to move away from playing quarterback. He'll be one of the more interesting players to monitor throughout the week at the East-West Shrine Game.
-
Playoff challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the AFC and NFC...
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...