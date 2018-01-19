Quinton Flowers: Won't play in East-West Shrine Game
Flowers left practice Friday, and won't play in the game Saturday due to death in his family.
Flowers won't play in the East-West Shrine Game, a contest that could've boosted his chances of playing in the NFL. He was seen working on punt returns earlier in the week, and might need to consider a position change if he hopes to sniff the field at the next level.
