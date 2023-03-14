The Seahawks are slated to release Jefferson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jefferson was solid in a rotational role for Seattle last season, but it appears the veteran defensive tackle will now get a chance to test his value on the open market. The soon-to-be 30-year-old notched a career-high 5.5 sacks across 17 games last season.
