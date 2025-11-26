Quinton Jefferson: Let go by Detroit
The Lions waived Jefferson on Tuesday.
Jefferson joined the Lions' active roster in mid-October, but his lone appearance in a regular-season game for Detroit took place Week 6 against Kansas City, when he played 13 defensive snaps without showing up on the box score otherwise. The veteran defensive tackle will explore his options assuming he clears waivers, though he could opt to stay with the Lions as a member of the team's practice squad.