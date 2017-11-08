R.J. Shelton: Waived by Vikings
The Vikings waived Shelton off injured reserve on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Shelton suffered a fractured foot in the preseason and subsequently reverted to the teams' injured reserve after he cleared waivers. The injury has since healed, and he will be free to find a new opportunity.
