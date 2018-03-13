Rafael Bush: Inks deal with Bills
Bush signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bush was rarely summoned on defense in 2017, as he made most of his contributions on special teams. The 30-year-old safety will likely have a similar role with the Bills since Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are both established in the secondary.
