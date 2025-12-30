The Jets signed Blackshear to the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Blackshear has not appeared in a regular-season game in 2025 and was on the Steelers' practice squad before being cut in late October. He could be elevated to the Jets' active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills if either or both of Breece Hall (knee) and Isaiah Davis (concussion) were unable to play.