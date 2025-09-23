The Titans signed Blackshear to their practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Blackshear spent training camp with Carolina before being waived in late August. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the Panthers, tallying 203 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries while adding 138 receiving yards on 16 receptions. Blackshear has also spent a lot of time as a kick and punt returner, which could help him in his bid to eventually make his way back to gameday action.