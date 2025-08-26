The Panthers cut Blackshear (ankle) on Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Blackshear appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Panthers last season, rushing 15 times for 80 yards as a deep reserve. He also returned 17 punts for 145 yards and 31 kickoffs for 791 yards. The Panthers are currently rolling with Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and rookie Trevor Etienne in their backfield. Jonathon Brooks (knee) is expected to miss the 2025 campaign.