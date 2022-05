Blackshear is expected to sign with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, Nick Wojton of the Bills Wire reports.

Blackshear ran 133 times for 760 yards and six touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 249 yards and one score during his final season at Virginia Tech. His skills translate to being a third-down back in the NFL, but he'll have to prove capable of pass-blocking duties to earn that type of role.