Blackshear was signed to the practice squad Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Blackshear had such a strong preseason after being snagged as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech that the Bills are probably glad he didn't land a spot elsewhere. It's a crowded running back room in Buffalo; however, given that Taiwan Jones is almost exclusively special teams, Blackshear can currently be considered the No. 4 or No. 5 fantasy option (Duke Johnson was also signed to the practice squad) even though he's on the practice squad to start his NFL career.