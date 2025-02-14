The Dolphins released Mostert on Friday.

This was the expected move after Mostert's agent, Brett Tessler, announced it was going to happen earlier in the day Friday. Mostert turns 33 years old in April and is coming off a down 2024 season, rushing 85 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games, just one year after leading the NFL with 18 rushing scores. The move clears over $2.97 million in cap space for the Dolphins. De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright currently sit atop the depth chart in the backfield for Miami, and Mostert will look for another team as a free agent.