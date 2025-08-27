Sanders was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday.

Sanders signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in April, ultimately putting together an impressive preseason. The running back turned 28 carries into 101 yards and two scores, while also adding five catches for 29 yards and a 21-yard kickoff return over three contests. If he clears waivers, Sanders appears to be a strong candidate to hang around as a member of the Chargers' practice squad.