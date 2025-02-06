Sanders has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per a post on his personal X account.

Sanders was eligible to turn pro following the 2023 campaign but opted to say in college for another season and transferred from Arkansas to South Carolina in 2024, where he rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns on 183 carries, adding 27 catches for 316 yards and a pair of scores as a receiver. Sanders' draft stock has fluctuated throughout the process, but he's likely to land somewhere among the Day 3 glut of running backs. Sanders checked in at 6-foot, 224 pounds at the East-West Shrine Bowl and will aim to boost his stock with good showings at the NFL Combine and South Carolina's pro day.