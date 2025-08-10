Raiders' Adam Butler: Dealing with personal matter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is not practicing Sunday for personal reasons, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Butler's anticipated timetable to return to practice hasn't yet been disclosed. The starting defensive tackle's next opportunity to suit up for preseason action will come Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the 49ers.
