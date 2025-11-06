Butler (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver.

Butler was limited in the final two practices of the Raiders' shortened Week 10 prep due to a lingering back injury he sustained against the Chiefs in Week 7. He was able to play through the issue during Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars and logged five tackles (four solo) while playing 57 snaps on defense and six on special teams. Butler's status for Thursday's game may not be officially known until the Raiders announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.