Raiders' Adam Butler: Exits game with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Butler sustained a back injury early in the first quarter, and he will be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Thomas Booker and Leki Fotu will both see more rotational snaps at defensive tackle for as long as Butler is out of the game.
