Butler finished the 2024 season with 65 tackles (36 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble across 17 games with Las Vegas.

Butler started just 19 of the 97 games he appeared in prior to 2024, but he was thrust into the starting lineup for coach Antonio Pierce and started 16 of the Raiders' 17 contests. His 65 tackles nearly doubled his previous career high of 34, set in 2020 with the Patriots. Butler has also posted back-to-back 5.0-sack campaigns with Las Vegas after signing a pair of one-year contracts with the team following a 2022 season spent out of the league. Butler turns 31 in April and is slated for unrestricted free agency this offseason.