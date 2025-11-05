Butler (back) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports

After playing in Sunday's overtime loss to Jacksonville, Butler returned to the injury report with the same back injury that he sustained in Week 7 against the Chiefs. The defensive tackle had arguably his best game of the season last week with five tackles, but with his back seemingly bothering him again, it is unknown if he will be ready for Thursday's game against Denver.