Raiders' Adam Butler: Limited in practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports
After playing in Sunday's overtime loss to Jacksonville, Butler returned to the injury report with the same back injury that he sustained in Week 7 against the Chiefs. The defensive tackle had arguably his best game of the season last week with five tackles, but with his back seemingly bothering him again, it is unknown if he will be ready for Thursday's game against Denver.
More News
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: No injury designation•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Unable to return•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Exits game with back injury•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Logs two tackles in preseason loss•