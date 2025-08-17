Raiders' Adam Butler: Logs two tackles in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (personal) logged two tackles (one solo) during Las Vegas' preseason loss to the 49ers on Saturday.
Butler is back with the team after having missed practice earlier in the week due to personal reasons. He is expected to serve as one of the team's starting defensive tackles during the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Participating in training camp•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Remaining in Las Vegas•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Has career year as starter in 2024•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Set to face Jacksonville•