Butler (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Pete Carroll, however, said the Raiders expect Butler to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Butler was injured in the Raiders' pre-bye Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, though he didn't log a defensive snap in that contest. The veteran defensive tackle has 19 tackles (nine solo) and one fumble recovery across 282 defensive snaps this season.