Raiders' Adam Butler: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Pete Carroll, however, said the Raiders expect Butler to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Butler was injured in the Raiders' pre-bye Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, though he didn't log a defensive snap in that contest. The veteran defensive tackle has 19 tackles (nine solo) and one fumble recovery across 282 defensive snaps this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Unable to return•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Exits game with back injury•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Logs two tackles in preseason loss•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Participating in training camp•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Misses Thursday's practice•