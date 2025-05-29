Butler (undisclosed) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The veteran defensive lineman from Vanderbilt appeared in 17 games and played 809 defensive snaps for the Raiders' in 2024, recording 65 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Once Butler returns to the field, he's expected to serve as one of the Raiders' top interior defensive lineman. While he remains sidelined, Jonah Laulu is likely to see increased work with the first-team defense.