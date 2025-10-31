Raiders' Adam Butler: No injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Butler suffered a back injury early in Las Vegas' Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, but his absence will be limited to one game. He practiced in full Friday, suggesting he shouldn't be limited in Week 9 against Jacksonville.
