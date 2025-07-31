Butler (undisclosed) has been participating in training camp practices.

Butler was dealing with an undisclosed injury during OTAs in May, but he appears to be past the issue and is fully participating in training camp. Butler reached a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Raiders in March after a career year in 2024, finishing with 65 tackles (36 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season game.