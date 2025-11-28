Raiders' Adam Butler: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Butler was unable to practice Thursday due to an illness, but appears to have fought it off enough to be a limited participant Friday. If the starting defensive tackle cannot suit up for Sunday's game, Thomas Booker and JJ Pegues will likely see an increase in rotational defensive line snaps.
More News
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Will face Denver•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Draws questionable tag for Week 10•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: No injury designation•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Misses practice Wednesday•