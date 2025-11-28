default-cbs-image
Butler (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Butler was unable to practice Thursday due to an illness, but appears to have fought it off enough to be a limited participant Friday. If the starting defensive tackle cannot suit up for Sunday's game, Thomas Booker and JJ Pegues will likely see an increase in rotational defensive line snaps.

