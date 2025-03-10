Butler and the Raiders agreed on a three-year, $16.5 million contract with $11 million guaranteed Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Butler is coming off of his best season as a pro in 2024, recording 65 total tackles (36 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games. The defensive tackle will now be rewarded handsomely with a new deal ahead of the 2025 campaign.