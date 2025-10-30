default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Butler (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Butler has been rehabbing from a back injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Chiefs, and he got extra time rest courtesy of the Raiders' Week 8 bye. He's opened the week with a DNP-LP practice log, and a full practice Friday would put him on track to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

More News