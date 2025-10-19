Raiders' Adam Butler: Unable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.
Butler suffered a back injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's game and after further examination, will not be able to return. Thomas Booker and Leki Fotu will both see more rotational snaps in place of the 31-year-old defensive tackle.
More News
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Exits game with back injury•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Logs two tackles in preseason loss•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Participating in training camp•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Raiders' Adam Butler: Remaining in Las Vegas•