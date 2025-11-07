Raiders' Adam Butler: Will face Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) is active for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Butler was limited all week in preparation for the game. He'll still manage to suit up and should be in line for around a 70 percent defensive snap rate along the Raiders' defensive line.
