Butler (biceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Butler was unable to practice all week due to a biceps injury, and as a result he will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale. He'll finish the 2025 regular season with 50 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery across 15 games. In Butler's absence, head coach Pete Carroll relayed to reporters Friday that JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway will be the "feature players" against Kansas City.