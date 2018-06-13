Raiders' Ahtyba Rubin: Heads to west coast
Rubin signed with the Raiders on Tuesday.
Rubin played two games with Denver in 2017 before being released and completing the final 10 games with Atlanta. He played in a depth role and made 15 tackles. Rubin will be 32 years old when the season begins, and an already strong defensive front will likely keep him from making much of an impact.
